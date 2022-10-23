President Xi Says China Will Work with World to Create Community of Shared Futures

Addis Ababa October 23/2022/ENA/ President Xi Jinping said that China will continue to work with the people of the world with a view to promote the building of a community with a shared future.



China’s President Xi Jinping was re-elected for a third term as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China.

Xi also presented the Party’s new elected member of the central leadership when meeting the press on Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

During his media briefing, President Xi said that China will work with the people of the world to continue to promote the building of a community with a shared future.

“We have always maintained that the future and destiny of mankind should be grasped and decided by the people of all countries in the world.”

He noted that “As long as the world works together, all countries can live in harmony, cooperate for win-win results, and work together to create a better future for the world.”

He reaffirmed China’s commitment to promoting the universal values of peace, development, fairness, justice, and democracy.

He said China is also keen on cooperating with the world to promote freedom for all mankind and maintain world peace.

China cannot develop without the world, and the world also needs China, Xi noted adding that “We’ll be steadfast in deepening reform and opening up across the board.”

He claimed that after more than 40 years of unrelenting reform and opening up, China had achieved two miracles: rapid economic development and long-term social stability.

“We will unswervingly promote high-quality development, and create more opportunities for the world through our own development.” Xi said.

Similarly, the Communist Party of China stated that China will foster a new pattern of development focused on the domestic economy that features a positive interplay between national and international economic flows.

The week-long 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded on Saturday in Beijing.

The congress, among other things, has deliberated and unanimously adopted the revised constitution of the party.

A resolution of the Congress on the Revised Constitution issued today claimed that China will focus on the domestic economy that features positive interplay with the outside world.

China reaffirms giving full play to talent as the primary resource and ensuring the higher-quality and more efficient, equitable, sustainable and secure development of the economy.

In a bid to gradually achieve common prosperity for all, China will be determined to apply a new philosophy of innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development.

The congress notes that advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization has been proposed and designated as the central task of the party on the new journey of the new era.