Oromia Protesters Condemn Brutal Terrorists TPLF, Shene and Pressure from West

Addis Ababa October 22/2022 /ENA/ Rallies held in at least 8 towns of Oromia regional state expressed support to the measures the government has been taking to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia, and strongly condemned the terrorist groups TPLF and Shene as well as pressure from some Western countries.

As part of the nationwide rally against TPLF and Western pressure, demonstrations have been held in many parts of the country, including Adama, Jima, Ambo, Shashemene, Robie, Burayu and Gelan cities and towns of Oromia region.

The protesters in Oromia expressed support for the government measures to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ethiopia and condemned the pressure from some countries in the West.

The placards and banners the demonstrators carried denounced the crimes committed by the terrorist group TPLF, particularly in Amhara and Afar regions it invaded.

TPLF is also committing crime by recruiting children and the elderly to be cannon fodder, they said.

The protesters similarly condemned the brutal crimes committed by the terrorist Shene group that has been massacring civilians.

Cognizant of the intention of the terrorist groups to destroy Ethiopia, they expressed support to the measures taken by the government and the National Defense Force to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

Moreover, they condemned external pressure or interference on Ethiopia’s internal affairs to extend the life of the terrorist groups TPLF and Shene and implement their interests through the agents.

The demonstrators expressed their commitment to hold more rallies and voice their support to the sovereignty of the country.

Demonstrations in Oromia that condemn the evil acts of TPLF-Shene and foreign interference will continue, it was learned.