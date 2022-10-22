Ethiopians Voice Anger over Western Interference

BY SOLOMON DIBABA

In a mammoth mass demonstration conducted here in Addis Ababa and the rest of the regional towns in the country under the theme of “I STAND FOR ETHIOPIA, I RAISE MY VOICE !” the people of Ethiopia condemned western and UN political interference in the internal affairs of the country by displaying hundreds of placards which read:

NO MORE TO PROXY WAR!, DISARM TPLF TO ENSURE SUSTAINABLE PEACE!, NO PARRELEL ARMY IN A SINGLE COUNTRY! ETHIOPIA IS THE ANCHOR OF PEACE AND STABLITY IN THE HORN! RESPECT OUR SOVEREGNITY!, STOP INTERFERING INTO THE INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF ETHIOPIA!, TPLF IS A TROJAN HORSE OF OUR ENEMIES! and several other slogans that vividly demonstrated public anger on the interference of the western powers in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

Deputy Mayor of Addis Ababa and leaders of civil society organizations lauded the courageous feat of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) in repulsing the terrorist war that terrorist TPLF had conducted in the northern part of the country and called upon the western countries to refrain from meddling into the internal affairs of the country.

The west is engaged in all out attempt to save the terrorist TPLF from its sinking ship at the expense of the sufferings of the people of Tigray. Western countries are desperately interested to save the terrorist TPLF, which has provoked war in Ethiopia because, for it is their own agenda, the sole reason they are providing all-out support to the group— to destabilize the Horn of Africa and dominate the region in their neo-colonial war on the region.

The imminent defeat of the terrorist TPLF is the defeat of the western racist agenda on Africa. They are engaged in a global and diplomatic war on a UN member state by using the UN systems in a bid to destroy the political order in the country and reinstate ethno-facist regime in Ethiopia to humiliate the entire population in the country. In short, they are cooperating with a terrorist organization operating with Al-Shabab to destroy Ethiopia and change the political map on the Horn of Africa.

The greatest mistake that the west is making is to assume that they are the only block of countries to save Ethiopia. Even after the Battle of Adwa, they are back to square one underestimating the capacity of the people of Ethiopia to determine their own fate. They are infatuated with terrorist TPLF which has recently massacred thousands of its own fighters in a bid to save less than 40 of its satanic leadership that uses the people of Tigray as a cover for their fascistic interest of governing the Horn of Africa.

They leave no stone upturned at their disposal to save a killer organization that is out to destroy Ethiopia and human civilizations in the Horn of Africa. The war is indeed not being conducted in Europe or the USA and the death of any Ethiopian or African does not matter for them. Terrorist TPLF is a killer of children, their mothers and the youth in Tigray are expressing their own views. Alarmingly enough, the west is sponsoring the violation of human rights and crimes against humanity under the guise of western commercial media and terrorist fascist propaganda,

Colonialism is manifesting itself in the highest proportion and the people of Ethiopia were out to oppose this trend in their quest for peace in the wake of western propaganda war to disrupt the political order in the country. They give propaganda support for a savage and terrorist organization to accomplish their interest at any cost. The global conspiracy on Ethiopia cannot be taken to affect only this country but entire African region which may face the same ordeal sooner or later.

It is regrettable that the western countries which claim to be the defenders of peace, human rights and democracy are out to conduct a propaganda war and a political pressure to reinstate terrorist TPLF in the country and to destroy the nascent democratic order in Ethiopia.

Ethiopia cannot take orders either from the western countries or the UN systems that are now out to defend the terrorist in Ethiopia. The west allowed terrorist TPLF to conduct genocidal acts in Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia and deliberately tolerated the pillage and destruction that the technofascist group has conducted in the two regions.

The common grave yards that were discovered in Chenna, Grakasso, Maikadra, Waja clearly demonstrate the savage acts of the terrorist group to which the west and the UN, EU have turned a deaf ear and blind eyes.

The countries that provide political, propaganda and information support for terrorist TPLF are fully aware of the reality on the ground in the northern part of the country through their satellites— focused on Ethiopia but they have continued to parrot the false information that they are currently fed by the terrorist group.

Despite all these ordeals, the people and government of Ethiopia have to defend the sovereign rights of the country, even then repeatedly calling for peace even when the nation is subjected to all-out war by the terrorist group behind which are western powers to exacerbate the instability ofEthiopia.

As terrorist TPLF is being crashed at the battle front, it is hoped that the western countries will be forced to face the grim reality about the entire situation in Ethiopia and the Horn. They are indeed blinded by their racist and neo-colonial desires to oppress and suppress any desire by African countries to determine their own affairs by themselves. They constantly interfere into the internal affairs of African countries and are behind most of the ongoing conflicts in the continent.

Ethiopians will certainly not tolerate this, despite the internal differences in the country among various groups.

It against the above background that Ethiopians in different parts of the country went to street in millions today, 22 October, 2022 to denounce the undue pressure of western countries on the country. In the placards they displayed, demonstrators conveyed messaged that western nations should refrain from meddling in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.