Abiy Inaugurates School Built with Proceeds from Book in Jimma Zone

Addis Ababa, October 22,2022 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has inaugurated a school built by the Office of the First Lady in Ako town in Jimma zone today.



The premier arrived early this morning at Jimma city accompanied with First Lady Zinash Tayachew, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen, Chief Administrator of Oromia region, Shimelis Abdissa, and other officials.

Abiy inaugurated Ifa Ako Secondary School built at Ako town in Jimma zone,

The school was built through the proceeds obtained from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s book, Medemer , it was learned.

The school completed in eight months has 18 classrooms, including a library and laboratory facilities.

Some 24 schools were built in different parts of the country through the coordination of the Office of the First Lady.

Recall that PM Abiy supported the Office of the First Lady by giving over 110 million Birr that he got from the sale of Medemer book for construction of rural schools.