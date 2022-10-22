Residents Express Support to Gov’t in its Efforts to Protect National Sovereignty, Denounce Foreign Interference

Addis Ababa October 22/2022/ENA/ Residents of several towns in South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ as well as Sidama Regional states have expressed their support to the government of Ethiopia in its efforts to protect the national sovereignty of the country.

Residents of Arba Minch, Wolaita Sodo, Hawassa, Halaba, Aleta wondo, Yirgalem, Hosana, Jinka, Dila towns as well as people surrounding the towns have staged a rally in huge numbers today in support of Ethiopia’s sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and denounce the meddling of foreign forces in the internal affairs of Ethiopia under the motto “I Stand for Ethiopia, Raise my Voice.”

The demonstrators are denouncing interference of some westerners, commending partners, and expressing their support to the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

Tigrians are our people and TPLF is our enemy, Stop interfering in the guise of humanitarian aid, Stop elongating TPLF’s survival in the guise of negotiation, enough to proxy war attacks, and stop child and women attack are among the slogans echoed by the residents.

Moreover, the demonstrators reiterated to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

They also pointed out that there will be zero tolerance against any pressure and attack that undermines national existence.

During the rally the demonstrators vow to continue their support to the government of Ethiopia in its efforts to protect the national sovereignty of the country.

They also condemned the heinous acts of TPLF by rejecting the repeated call for peace as well as the undue pressure by some countries in the west expressing their commitment to stand by the government.

The demonstrators vowed to thwart conspiracies being orchestrated by internal bandits in collaboration with the terrorist TPLF and some foreign forces in unison.