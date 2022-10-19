Gov’t Agencies Hold Consultations to Speed up Humanitarian Supplies to Areas Under Fed Gov’t in Tigray

Addis Ababa October 19/2022/ENA/ A meeting of various Ethiopian government institutions was held today in the premises of Ministry of Foreign Affairs to discuss about humanitarian supplies in Tigray region.

The discussion specifically focused on ways to expedite the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Tigray region in areas that are under the control of the federal government of Ethiopia, according to a press statement by Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The discussion, which was led by National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister, Redwan Hussein, was attended by representatives from the National Intelligence and Security Service, Federal Police, Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Disaster Prevention and Preparedness Commission.

The consultants pointed out the necessity of using the Shire Airport for quick humanitarian support delivery till further assistance is delivered via the newly opened road networks in the Amhara region.

Disaster Risk Management Commissioner, Shiferaw Teklemariam said on the occasion that the commission and humanitarian operators have goods in stock that can be sent right away to those in need in Tigray region.

The National Security Advisor, Redwan stated that all the necessary precautions need to be taken to ensure that humanitarian support reaches the intended people and to avoid the diversion of the support for military purposes.

Foreign Affairs State Minister, Birtukan Ayano reiterated the ministry’s commitment to supporting humanitarian and air flights made to Shire Airport.

A few international humanitarian organizations have stated their willingness to aid the regional relief operations of the government, it was learned.