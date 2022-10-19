Ensuring Peace, Ethiopia On Good Track in its Overall Development Activities

Staff Writer

On the midnight of the 3rd of November 2020, the armed group of terrorist TPLF massacred officers of the Northern Command of the Ethiopian National Defense Force who had stationed in Mekele to ensure peace and safety of citizens in the region. The Federal Government had to enforce law in Tigray. Accordingly, it only took three weeks for the ENDF to control Mekele and on November 21, 2020 and establish a Transition Regional Government of Tigray afterwards.

During the 8 months in which the Transition Government administered the region, the Federal Government expended over 100 billion Birr towards the rehabilitation of infrastructure facilities in the region, expediting support for farmers through supply of seeds, fertilizers and other agricultural inputs to ensure that the farmers would not miss the farming season to cultivate their lands. The rehabilitation program was meant to reestablish peace and stability in the region as a fundamental precondition for implementing the multi-faceted development programs in the region.

After accomplishing the major development programs in the region, the Federal Government declared a unilateral ceasefire on June 28,2021 and withdrew the ENDF from Tigray with a genuine intention of giving time for the people of Tigray to reflect on the entire situation in the region and to give time to rethink on existing situations and peace. Apart from the unilateral ceasefire, the government effectively facilitated a smooth flow of relief food and medicaments which unfortunately ended up in the hands of the terrorist group. Despite the massive relief support from donor agencies and the UN systems, the needy citizens in Tigray suffered from lack of food and medical treatments that they needed badly. It cannot be ruled out that the international aid organizations were not involved in the TPLF’s conspiracy, they were all mute during aid diversions and looting of 570, 000 liters of fuel by TPLF from the warehouse of WFP in Mekelle.

The efforts by The Ethiopian Government to consistently discharge its constitutional mandate to settle the tragic situation in Tigray in a peaceful manner through dialogue and peaceful means were not responded fairly and responsibly by the international community. Apparently, the international mainstream media has been echoing the propaganda of TPLF misinformation and misrepresentation campaign of terrorist TPLF.

This has emboldened terrorist TPLF to use the period which the government declared for unilateral ceasefire as an occasion for making massive preparations to declare another round of war on the people and Government of Ethiopia. The terrorist group conducted a devastating and inhuman attack on Amhara and Afar regions displacing millions of citizens in the two regions, conducting crimes against humanity and violation of human rights on children and their mothers in various districts of Northern and South Wollo and Northern Shoa.

The terrorist group conducted massive destruction on service delivery systems like schools, hospitals, and public service offices road and communication infrastructures across the two regions. The western powers and the UN systems totally failed to condemn the crime perpetrated by the group and were even busy trying to accuse the ENDF for simply discharging its constitutional duties in safeguarding the sovereignty and enforcing the supreme law. Every time there is a lap of time for giving peace a chance, the terrorist TPLF wastes no time to use it for war mongering in Ethiopia.

The committee tasked by the Ethiopian government to lead the peace talks with TPLF in its statement said: “In order to ensure a sustained provision of humanitarian aid as well as to facilitate the resumption of basic services and also to resolve the conflict peacefully, the committee has underscored that there is a need to conclude a ceasefire agreement as soon as possible.”

“To expedite this process, the committee has deliberated upon and adopted a peace proposal that would lead to the conclusion of a ceasefire and lay the foundation for future political dialogue.”

Further, following the AU’s invitation for peace talks on October 5, 2022, Redwan Hussien, Security Advisor (minister) to the Prime Minister confirmed the acceptance of the invitation: “…the Government of Ethiopia accepted the invitation which is in line with our principled position regarding the peaceful resolution of the conflict and the need to have talks without preconditions.”

However, terrorist TPLF declared that it has accepted the AU invitation for peace talks with no preconditions but violated the 5 month period of ceasefire and attacked Kobo on October 6, 2022 indicating again its former strategy of using ceasefire and peace alternative for war on the people and Government of Ethiopia and the ENDF had to take defensive actions to ascertain the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

In her inaugural opening speech at the second Joint Session of the 6th tenure of the House of Peopels’ Representative and House of Federation, President Sahelework Zewede said “Ethiopia will continue with its efforts for peaceful resolution of the conflict” and added that “the Government will take measures against provocations that are meant to obstruct the peace process.”

The Ethiopian Government reaffirms its position that the peaceful alternative to resolve the conflict in the northern part of the country is still on the table. However, where there are provocations, the government will take corrective measures for the safety and peace of citizens.

On the other hand, Ethiopia is busy in its development undertakings. The government is intensifying efforts in undertaking multifaceted development activities in the country. Over the years, Ethiopia has enhanced its wheat production to ensure its food self-sufficiency through irrigations.Efforts are also well underway, among others, to increase agricultural productivity, exploit the natural resource potentials for tourism, diversify and boost its export trade.

The country exerts utmost effort to maintain peace, upholds rule of law and bring about overall development activities to ensure prosperity. Apart from the efforts of ensuring peace, the country is on good track in its multifaceted development activities.



