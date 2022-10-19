FAO Director General Lauds Ethiopia’s Endeavors to Enhance Food Security, Sustainable Development

Addis Ababa October 19/2022/ENA/ Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director General, Dr. Qu Dongyu appreciated the efforts of Ethiopia to enhance food security and sustainable development.



Ethiopia’s Agriculture Minister, Oumer Hussein conferred with FAO Director General, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In their discussion, the Minister briefed the director general about Ethiopia’s agricultural reforms, sectoral accomplishments, and the efforts of the government to enhance climate-resilient agriculture.

The Director General, on his part, appreciated the efforts of Ethiopia to enhance food security and sustainable development.