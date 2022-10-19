Keeping Animal Welfare Significantly Improve Production: Ethiopian Agriculture Authority

Addis Ababa October 19/2022 /ENA/Keeping animal welfare will significantly improve production, Ethiopian Agriculture Authority (EAA) Deputy Director-General said.

Speaking on the occasion of the World Animal Day celebrated today, EAA Deputy Director-General Hamid Jemal said it is scientifically proved that stressed animals are less productive, while animals that receive the best care give more produce.

In a bid to get good products from animals, therefore, we need to respect the lives of animals in all its forms, he added, noting that raising awareness of various stakeholders is vital in this regard.

Keeping animals out of hunger, thirst, discomfort, pain, injury, disease, fear and distress will have a significant impact on improving produce, he elaborated.

Hamid noted that when we worry about the welfare of animals, we also worry about the welfare of humans as well since we keep and breed animals for the welfare of human beings.

The products we get from animals will be safe and healthy and safe as long as we keep animals safe, the deputy director-general stressed.

International Livestock Research Institute Director-General representative to Ethiopia, Namukolo Covic said on her part that this past year we have witnessed the whole world responding to the United Nations food system Summit.

Ethiopia responded by developing a food systems transformation pathway that was informed by the broader agriculture policy and program environment in the country, she added.

Covic further said as a research institution whose mandate is to care for animals, the International Livestock Research Institute will continue to work to develop solutions that enhance the welfare of animals we depend on in our food systems.

World Animal Day is an annual event on the 4th of October, celebrating animal rights and welfare across the globe. It’s an important day and has been marked since 1925, with a growing international community striving to end the needless suffering of all animals