Ethiopia, India Agree to Further Strengthen Defense Cooperation

Addis Ababa October 18/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia’s Minister of Defense, Abreham Belay, met and discussed with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, on the sidelines of the India-Africa Defense Dialogue, which is taking place in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.



During the occasion, Abreham elaborated on the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries after expressing gratitude for the invitation.

The Minister also referred to India’s prior assistance in building elite military academies in Ethiopia and how that assistance is still evident in the various areas of the two nations’ ongoing defense cooperation.

He also emphasized the necessity of bolstering this cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) and other next-generation ideas and expressed his belief that the Memorandum of Understanding that has been in the pipeline would be signed between the two countries very soon.

In agreement with Abreham, the Indian Minister of Defense said that the two nations have enormous potential in the industry and that both sides should cooperate to realize this potential.