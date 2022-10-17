Former PM Urges Africa to Prioritize Actions Toward Self-reliance Rather Than Externalizing Peace, Security Challenges

October 17/2022 / ( ENA) Former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said Africa should prioritize actions toward self-reliance rather than externalizing peace and security challenges.



The Tana Forum was concluded yesterday by delivering another candid and transparent panel entitled: “Taking Stock of the Continent’s Peace and Security Landscape and Response Capacity.”

Hailemariam Dessalegn, Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, U.S. Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer, UN Secretary General Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Hannah Tetteh, EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa (virtual), Annette Weber (PhD), and AUC Commissioner for PAPS, Bankole Adeoye, attended the panel.

During the discussion, Hailemariam stated that the continent’s response capacity and landscape for peace and security should prioritize actions toward self-reliance rather than externalizing peace and security challenges, fix governance capacity, embrace diversity, and prioritize citizen security over region or regime security.

Additionally, he emphasized that the need for partnerships does not preclude African solutions to African problems, but rather that partnerships should be fair and mutually beneficial.

Regarding the continent’s peace and security framework, participants also brought up a variety of pertinent but different issues.

Ways of bringing back cooperation and coordination, multi-lateralism, human security, digital governance, Diaspora, and inclusive and durable transitions were among other governing issues that were raised and discussed during the panel.

A book launch, ‘Feasibility of Capitalism in Africa’, by Kenneth Omoje and a couple of other events were held on the last day of the forum.

The three-day Forum was attended by three heads of state as well as former heads of government, influential Africans, heads of continental institutions, security and safety scholars, the private sector, civil institutions, development partners, the media and representatives of other sectors.