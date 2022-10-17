Prime Minister Abiy with Senior Government Officials Reviews Progress of Gorgora Dev’t Project

October 17/2022 / ( ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and senior government leadership reviewed the progress of the Gorgora development project, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

Gorgora tourism development site is one of the three prospective tourist attractions being undertaken under the “Dine for the Nation” initiative, it was indicated.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed established a national committee that mobilizes funds for three tourist development projects in Amhara, Oromia, and Southern Nation Nationality and People’s regional states.

Gorgora, which is located in Amhara Regional State, is one of these tourist attractions.