Sudanese Intelligence Chief Says His Country Won’t Cooperate in Any Activities to Harm Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 17/2022 /ENA/Sudanese General Intelligence Service Head assured that the government of Sudan will not cooperate in any activities that harm the people and government of Ethiopia.

Sudanese General Intelligence Service Head, Major General Muhammad Ali Ahmed discussed security affairs with his Ethiopian counterpart at the headquarter of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF.)

The ENDF said on its Face-book that the Sudanese Intelligence Service head “assured that the government of Sudan will not cooperate in any activities that harm the people and government of Ethiopia.”

On his part, the Ethiopian National Defense Force Intelligence Department Chief Representative said that as the people of the two countries share culture and history beyond the border, the terrorist group of the TPLF has been working to create problems between the two countries for a long time.

However, the chief representative pledged that Ethiopia is ready to solve the existing problems together with Sudan.

Both of the intelligence officials conducted an in-depth discussion on security issues of the two countries, according to sources.

Further more, they discussed and reached an agreement about the issues that should be worked on between the intelligence institutions of the countries in a better way than usual, it was noted.

Sudanese General Intelligence Service Head appreciated Ethiopia and the Ministry of Defense in particular, for their welcome, the head expressed his country’s readiness to resolve frequent conflicts between the borders of the two countries.