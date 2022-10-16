President Xi Says China Dedicates to Upholding World Peace, Promoting Common Development

Addis Ababa October 16/2022/ENA/ President Xi Jinping said at the opening session of the 20th national congress of the Communist Party of China on Sunday that China is dedicated to upholding world peace and promoting common development.



In his opening remarks, President Xi stated that our world, our times, and history are changing in ways like never before, and the historic trends of peace, development, cooperation, and mutual benefits are unstoppable.

However, he added that the will of the people and the general trends of our time will eventually lead to a bright future for humanity.

Yet, the hegemonic, high-handed, and bullying acts of using strength to intimidate the weak, taking from others by force and subterfuge, and playing zero-sum games are exerting grave harm, he said indicating that the deficit in peace, development, security, and governance is growing, and that all these conditions are posing unprecedented challenges for human society.

As a result of this, the world has once again reached a crossroads in history, and its future course will be decided by the entire world’s people, Xi stated.

“China has always been committed to its foreign policy goals of upholding world peace and promoting common development, and it is dedicated to promoting human community with a shared future.”

Xi mentioned that China remains firm in pursuing an independent foreign policy of peace noting that China has strived to uphold the basic norms governing international relations and safeguarding international fairness and justice.

“China respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, and it stays true to the principle of equality of all countries while respecting the development path of and social system independently chosen by the entire world’s people.”

“China works to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation; advance bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation; and improve macroeconomic policy coordination.”

On the other hand, Xi noted that China is strengthening its active role in the reform and development of the global governance system and is working to see that developing countries are better represented and have a greater say in global affairs.

“China is actively involved in setting global security rules and works to promote international security cooperation, thereby playing a constructive role in safeguarding world peace and regional stability.”