FAO Continues to Scale Up Emergency, Resilience-Building Programs Targeting on 1.5 Mil Households in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 16/2022/ENA/ Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) announced that it will continue to scale up emergency and resilience-building programs in Ethiopia by targeting on more than 1.5 million households affected by climate-related disasters, pests and diseases, and conflict this year.



The World Food Day commemorated today under the theme, “Leave no one behind. Better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life”

FAO Representative in Ethiopia, Farayi Zimudzi said in her message extended in connection with World Food Day that “Leaving no one behind” is a central theme in the FAO and Government of Ethiopia Country Programming Framework for 2022-2025.

Among others, the Framework prioritizes tackling food insecurity by advancing inclusive and gender responsive economic growth, livelihoods enhancement, and extreme poverty eradication.

It also focuses on enhancing natural resource management and agricultural production system to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of ecosystems, she added.

“FAO continues to scale up our emergency and resilience-building programs targeting over 1.5 million households affected by climate-related disasters, pests and diseases, and conflict this year,” the representatives said.

She added that the provision of agricultural inputs, water infrastructure, cash transfers, training, equipment, livestock health services, and animal feed and support to extension services are some of the supports of the programme.

“We also continue to support the strengthening of Ethiopia’s social protection programme, especially in making it more responsive to shocks,” Zimudzi said.

Within the spirit of leaving no one behind, FAO works with the most vulnerable countries, including Ethiopia, through the Hand-in-Hand Initiative, which supports the implementation of nationally led, ambitious programs to accelerate agrifood systems transformation by eradicating poverty, ending hunger and malnutrition, and reducing inequalities.

In Ethiopia, the Initiative focuses on accelerating production and productivity for an increased supply of raw materials to the Integrated Agro-Industrial Parks while maximizing the benefits to the poorer segments of the rural population.

FAO’s targeting strategy in all programs ensures that these interventions reach the most vulnerable and deserving individuals and communities, including women, youth, refugees, displaced people, and the aged.

For FAO, leaving no one behind means working on many fronts simultaneously and requires collective actions she said adding that all stakeholders, including Governments, the private sector, academia, civil society, and individuals, need to work together in solidarity to prioritize the right of all people to food, nutrition, peace, and equality.