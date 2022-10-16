Tana Forum Reflects on the State of Peace, Security 2021 report

Addis Ababa October 16/2022/ENA/ In the afternoon sessions on Saturday, participants of the Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa presided over a State of Peace and Security 2021 report on the continent and held pertinent panel discussions.



Former President of the Republic of Ghana and also Chairperson of the Tana Forum Board John Dramani Mahama, presented the State of Peace and Security in Africa Report for 2021.

He stated that marginalization and economic mismanagement brought Africans into the narratives of radicalization.

A panel discussion was carried out, deliberating on various proposals and policy feedback on the continent’s wide range of security sector challenges.

It was stressed during the occasion that all stakeholders must pay attention to both the internal and external dynamics of conflicts in Africa.

It was also indicated the need to seek ways to regenerate the optimism of the early 2000s that saw the establishment of numerous normative frameworks.

Discussion was held among other issues, that the resurgence of unconstitutional change of government in Africa reflects a number of underlying governance issues that necessitate rethinking the structure of the political system, the content of education, and the responsibilities of organizations in the continent.

The African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, also delivered his virtual keynote address at the beginning of the afternoon session of the forum.

The Tana High-Level Forum brings together African leaders and stakeholders to discuss continental security issues and devise long-term solutions.