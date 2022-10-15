Sudanese President Commends Tana Forum as Best Way to Address Root Causes of African Problems

October 15/2022/ENA / Sudanese Head of State and Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan commend Tana Forum for being an ‘‘African intellectual assembly in which opinions are integrated, concepts are united, and a fruitful discussion is conducted with the aim of reaching the best ways to address the root causes of our various African problems.’’



The Tana Forum was established to play a crucial role in bringing about sustainable peace and contribute to the implementation of the African Union’s Tripoli Declaration of August 2009.

The Tenth Tana High-Level Forum on Security in Africa is underway in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, under the theme: ‘‘Managing Security Threats — Building Resilience for the Africa We Want.’’

Speaking at the event, the Sudanese leader said the tenth session of the Tana High-level Forum on Security in Africa is being held in light of the grave repercussions left by the spread of the CORONA, challenges related to peace and security, and risks threatening food security with the spread of natural disasters resulting from climate change.

According to him, as an active country in its regional environment, Sudan, has been keen to participate constructively in the activities of the Tana Forum since its inception.

‘‘We look forward to this session reaching positive outcomes that contribute to achieving security and stability in the region and enhance the growth and prosperity of peoples.’’

General al-Burhan further noted that Sudan faces many challenges and complications; but the indicators are now more positive and call for optimism and herald the imminent success of reaching an accord with the participation of most of the political and societal power and the parties to peace.

‘‘Measures necessary to hold free and transparent elections at the end of the transitional period (are in place). For our part, we affirm our firm positions that we announced, which require the withdrawal and exit of the military force from the political debate to disperse, to perform its basic tasks in protecting and maintaining the security and sovereignty of the country.’’

The Sudanese president stated that the causes of instability in Africa are to come up with conclusions that lead to practical result to the achievement of sustainable peace and food security, and to address the ways to achieve security and stability in a way that contributes to realizing the slogan of finding African solutions to African problems.

On the sidelines of the forum, President Al-Burhan has conferred with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The two sides discussed bilateral ties and regional affair.