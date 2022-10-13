Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Success would be Agenda Item for 10th Tana Forum

Addis Ababa, October 13/2022/ENA/ The process and success of Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative would be tabled for discussion to the 10th Tana High Level Forum, which is dedicated to issues of peace and security in Africa.



The forum will take place from 14-16 October 2022 in Bahir Dar City under the theme of managing security threats: building resilience for the African we want.

In press briefing held with journalists today, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Meles Alem said adequate preparation have been made with stakeholders to make the 10th Tana Forum successful.

He added that more than 300 participants including leaders of three countries, officials of continental institutions, peace and safety scholars, the private sector, and media among others will participate in the forum.

The objectives of 10th edition of the Tana High-level Forum are to provide pre-eminence to African citizens in the discourse on security and resilience across multiple political, economic and social spaces, Meles said.

The ambassador explained that the forum will deliberate on the role of citizens apart from the responsibilities of governments in establishing peace and security as well as on current problems and solutions in the field of peace and security in Africa.

He pointed out that consultation will also be held on topics that can be used to create resilience to conflict especially by increasing the economic and social welfare of the community.

In this regard, the ambassador said Ethiopia’s green legacy has an enormous advantage for national, regional, and international adaptation and mitigation of the harmful effects of climate change.

Since the problem of climate change is common issue, it needs common solution, the spokesperson said, stressing the need to expand green legacy initiative to other African countries.

With this view, the process and success of the green legacy initiative of Ethiopia, which has implemented over the years will be discussed at the forum, the ambassador said.

Regarding to green diplomacy, Meles said representatives of various Ethiopian youth organizations have arrived in Juba, South Sudan, aiming at promoting fraternity through green diplomacy.

The green diplomacy will be carried out in six African countries–including South Sudan, Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia, Rwanda and Kenya, with a view to strengthening fraternity.

He added that much attention is given to green development diplomacy for regional connectivity.

Ethiopian seeks to expand its Green Legacy Initiative to the African continent with a view to strengthening African unity and brotherhood.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia showed its commitment of green development to the rest of the world by planting over 25 billon seedlings during the last consecutive four years.