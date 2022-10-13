Ethiopian Youth Green Diplomacy Delegation Arrives in Juba

Addis Ababa October 13/2022/ENA/ Representatives from various Ethiopian youth organizations have arrived in Juba, South Sudan, aiming to promote fraternity through green diplomacy.



Ethiopia has been deploying its youth delegations to African countries to plant seedlings under the banner ‘Plant African Fraternity’ with a view to strengthen unity and brotherhood among countries in the continent through green diplomacy.

As part of this initiative, an Ethiopian youth delegation has arrived in Juba, according to ministry of foreign affairs.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador in South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi, and Mario Velvur Gunda, representing South Sudan’s Ministry of Youth and Sport, accorded a warm welcome to the delegation.

The Ethiopian youth delegation will take part in a tree-planting campaign in a few African countries.

The objective is to raise awareness of the Green Legacy Initiative, which was proposed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and to promote African unity and people-to-people ties.