Ethiopian Completes Conversion of Africa’s First B767 Passenger Aircraft into Freighter

Addis Ababa October 12/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Airlines has Completed Conversion of Africa’s First B767 Passenger Aircraft into Freighter.



Ethiopian partnered with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and launched a B767-300ER freighter conversion line at Ethiopian MRO facilities in Addis Ababa today.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew said the conversion is aimed at replacing these ageing airplanes with ultramodern and technologically-advanced passenger aircraft to provide utmost comfort and convenience for passengers.

According to him, the conversion of the aircraft into freighter, also boosts the airline’s cargo shipment capacity and enhance its service.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Israel Aerospace Industries and become the first African carrier to successfully complete the passenger to cargo conversion of B767 aircraft,” he said.

As a fast growing airline, Ethiopian partnership with IAI, one of the global technology leaders in the Aerospace industry, is crucial in technology and skill transfer in the field of maintenance, repair and overhaul, the CEO stated.

Ethiopian Airlines is committed to get closer to its customers with high quality cargo services, he added.

In addition to our latest freighter fleets, the converted B767 aircraft will augment our growing local and international cargo destinations with more load capacities, Mesfin said.

”We have been working to expand our cargo operation as demand is expected to grow with the establishment of e commerce hub in Addis Ababa.”

He further said, “Ethiopian Airlines has been hailed for its key role in the global distribution of medical supplies and vaccines. Its cargo wing has served as a life line for the airline during the difficult times of the pandemic.”

Ethiopian had temporarily converted around 25 of its wide-body passenger aircraft into freighters using its in-house MRO capability which boosted its cargo operations and enabled it to transport around 1 billion doses of Covid19 vaccine around the globe, the CEO added.

According to the CEO, the airline has completed the conversion of one of its three B767 aircraft while the conversion of the second aircraft has reached an essential stage of door cutting and will be completed in few months.