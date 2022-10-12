DPM & FM Demeke Confers with Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, Vincent Biruta

Addis Ababa October 12/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen has conferred with his Rwandan counterpart, Vincent Biruta, today at his office.



During their discussion, Demke reiterated the longstanding relations between the two countries.

He noted the need to scale up ties between Ethiopia and Rwanda through various engagements.

The Deputy Prime Minister also briefed the Rwandan foreign minister on current developments in Ethiopia.

The relationship between the two nations, according to the Rwandan foreign minister, is demonstrated through a solid partnership that goes beyond formal friendships.

He stated that Rwanda wants to see a united and strong Ethiopia and underlined the possibilities for closer cooperation between the two nations.

Concluding their discussion, the two sides agreed to hold a joint ministerial meeting soon, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.