India Supports Ethiopia’s Territorial Integrity, African Solution for GERD Outstanding Issues

Addis Ababa October 12/2022/ENA/ India supports a solution that respects the territorial integrity of Ethiopia and an African solution for outstanding issues on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia Robert Shetkintong said.

Ambassador Shetkintong told ENA that Ethiopia and India have supported each other in many candidatures of multilateral elections.

He added that both countries have similar outlook, approach, and understanding in many ways.

According to the Ambassador, Ethiopia and India have similar outlook and understanding of what the UN security council reform should be.

“With regard to the conflict to the northern Ethiopia, India has always this principle and stand that we respect the territorial integrity of Ethiopia. Ethiopia must find a solution for its problems,” Ambassador Shetkintong noted.

Speaking of the trilateral negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the Ambassador emphasized that Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt need to discuss and resolve any outsanding issues.

“With regard to the GERD dam, we have always said that the three countries that is Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt must come together under the AU leadership and find an African solution for African problems,” he underscored.

It is to be recalled that Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen praised India for its moral, impartial, and non-interventionist role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during his meeting with India’s Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar in New York on the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly few weeks ago.

Ethiopia is one of the first countries in Africa to establish diplomatic relationship shortly after India gained its independence in August 1947.