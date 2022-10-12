Ethiopia Extends Local Market Access for Industrial Park Producers

Addis Ababa October 12/2022 /ENA/ Following the closures of the United States tariff-free African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) market, the government of Ethiopia has decided to extend the provision of access to the local market for industrial park producers by 6 months.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC) Deputy CEO Addisu Mamo said the government in collaboration with pertinent stakeholders is working to address the issue.

He added that the ministry of industry, custom and investment commission is working in close cooperation with the investors towards addressing the problem.

“Give priority for the affected industries and give access to sell their products in the local market in addition to this in collaboration with our diplomatic mission in abroad we are searching another destination market for their product,” Addisu stated.

The investors have also been making efforts by themselves to searching for new market destinations, he pointed out.

“We are providing them to sell their products in the local market; we have given them 4 months window to sell some of the products to the local market and so far we cannot manage to regain the AGOA market so that last month the government of Ethiopia has decided again to extend this local market access for additional 6 months,” the Deputy CEO revealed.

We are working with the American government to solve this issue and regain that AGOA market, Addisu said, adding that the US must reconsider its position on the issue.

According to him, all stakeholders are working hand in hand and the investors are thankful in this regard.

This is an industry that affects tens of thousands of young women’s lives and livelihoods, he stated, and urged for reconsidering it.