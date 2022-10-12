Nation Launches 20.5 Mil USD Renewable Energy-Agriculture Project

Addis Ababa October 12/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia has launched Distributed Renewable Energy-Agriculture Modalities (DREAM) project that will be implemented as pilot with 20.5 million USD in four regions.

Global Energy Alliance in Ethiopia for People and Planet and the African Development Bank will finance the project.

The project is believed to ensure the viability of solar mini-grids for delivering improved irrigation services, greater agricultural productivity and expanded rural electrification.

During the launching ceremony, Minister of Water and Energy, Habtamu Itefa said access to electricity is vital instrument to realizing the overall socioeconomic development of the country including the expansion of industries, education and health services as well as to mitigating climate changes. However, he added that more than half of the population in Ethiopia is not yet getting electricity.

The government of Ethiopia has been implementing National Electrification Program with a view to ensuring electricity access to all Ethiopians by the year 2030 Ethiopian calendar.

Since the Distributed Renewable Energy-Agriculture Modalities Project was designed based on the development of renewable energy, it is consistent with the National Electrification Program.

According to Ministry of Water and Energy, the project will be implemented as a pilot project in Oromia (four sites), Amhara (three sites), Sidama (1 site), South Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ regional state (1 site).

The project will provide electricity, water supply and roads to more than 15,000 people. It will also replace fuel pumps with electric pumps that can develop more than 1,500 hectares of land through irrigation.