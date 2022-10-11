Ethiopia To Deploy Youths To Expand Green Initiative, Strengthen Fraternity in Africa : MoFA

October 11/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian youths should expand Green Legacy Initiative to African continent with a view to strengthening African unity and brotherhood., according to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen.

Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen said  that  youths who would be deployed to neighboring African countries and plant seedlings should strengthen African unity and brotherhood.   

Speaking on the farewell ceremony,  Demeke said that  youths would be deployed  to various African countries to plant seedlings with a theme ‘Plant African fraternity’ and strengthen unity and brotherhood among countries.

According to him, ”plant African fraternity” program is aimed at expanding its the green legacy initiative at the continental level  and strengthen brotherhood.

 He also affirmed that Ethiopia continues to strengthen its pro-active  role of unity and independence of Africa.

 Ethiopia will repeat its symbol of African independence with its green legacy initiative on the continent, he underscored.

Therefore, he stated, Ethiopian youths will commence the green legacy initiative soon in   neighboring countries with the view to strengthen African brotherhood among counties.

Ethiopia showed its commitment of  green development to the  rest of the world  in planting  over 25 billon seedlings during the last consecutive year, he noted.

