Cyber Security Key National Security Issue to Ethiopia, Says Deputy Premier

Addis Ababa October 11/2022/ENA/Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Demeke Mekonnen said the government is working on cyber security as a key national security issue.



The 3rd National Cyber Security month opened today under the theme: “Integrated Cyber Security for National Sovereignty.”

At the opening of the program, the deputy premier said cyber attacks have become one of the most pressing issues in the world today.

Understanding that cyber technology is the main pillar for the success of our country, the government has been working on the sector as one of the main strategic focus areas of the 10-year development plan, Demeke added.

In this regard, “the government is working on cyber security as a key national security issue.”

Since the country hopes and believes that the ability to compete in the cyber sector depends in teenagers, centers have been established in the Information Network Security Administration (INSA) and similar institutions to help develop young people in the field, the deputy premier revealed.

Recalling that the government has not only designed Digital 2025 Ethiopia but also started implementing it in many sectors, Demeke added that the strategy needs to give equal attention to the safety of technology development in order to realize the country’s prosperous journey.

He stressed that the role of the private sector is pivotal in ensuring national ownership of technology and realizing cyber security.

“As the cyber environment is one of the manifestations of our country’s sovereignty, we should work in cooperation and coordination with other countries in this field. Cyber diplomacy is an area in which we work with great attention,” the deputy premier noted.

INSA Director-General, Solomon Soka said on his part countries that are excelling in the field of cyber technology are competing fiercely to create political, economic, military, diplomatic, and psychological pressure on other countries.

Cyber security is, therefore, one of the major issues that challenge the sovereignty of the country these days.

The fact that cyber is borderless, complex and unpredictable has reached a point where a country cannot protect its national sovereignty and national interest if it does not prove its ownership of cyber technology, he stressed.

Moreover, he stated that in order to protect Ethiopia’s cyber sovereignty, INSA has been doing extensive work to ensure the country’s technology ownership, in addition to raising the cyber security consciousness of citizens in a sustainable manner.

In 2020, the total number of attempted cyber attacks in Ethiopia was 1,080, and this number increased to 2,800 in 2021, it was learned.