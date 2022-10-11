National Security Advisor Holds Talks with Djiboutian Delegation

Addis Ababa October 11/2022/ENA/ National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Ambassador Redwan Hussein held talks with Djiboutian delegation comprised of Chief of intelligence, police and deputy chief of Staff.



“Met and held talks with Djiboutian delegation comprised of Chief of intelligence, police and deputy chief of Staff. Expressed pur dismay on the recent attack. Agreed to assess our existing MOU on security & border control. Vowed to enhance joint cooperation and operation,” ambassador Redwan twitted.