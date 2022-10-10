President Stresses Need to Expedite Dev’t Path to Ensuring Food Self-sufficiency

Addis Ababa October 10/2022 (ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde stressed the need to expediting the development path being underway with a view to ensuring food self-sufficiency of the country.

In her opening speech while addressing the joint session of the 6th tenure and 2nd year of the House of Peoples’ Representatives and the House of Federation, President Sahle-Work Zewde outlined the focus areas of the government in the new budget year.

According to her, the ongoing efforts and positive achievements registered in the agricultural sector including the development of summer wheat production have confirmed the fact that Ethiopia can become food self-sufficiency.

Ethiopia has produced some 25 million quintals of wheat in the 2014 summer irrigation development activities alone.

The nation has also planned to develop some 1.3 million hectares of land with summer irrigation development during this Ethiopian fiscal year to harvest 52 million quintals of wheat.

President Sahle-Work stressed the need to expediting the efforts being underway with a view to realizing the vision of food self-sufficiency of the country.