Ethiopia Creating Strong Regional Cooperation: President Sahle-Work Zewde

Addis Ababa October 10/2022 (ENA) Ethiopia is creating strong regional cooperation and will continue working with friendly countries based-on the global diplomatic situation, President Sahle-work Zewde said.



Addressing the joint session of the 6th tenure and second year of the House of Peoples’ Representatives and the House of Federation today, President Sahle-work said with regard to diplomacy, plenty of activities have been done during the concluded budget year in the region and in Africa as a whole.

Recognizing Ethiopia’s strong ties with neighboring countries in infrastructure, trade, culture, language, natural resources, geography and religion, the nation is working on developing and improving using such values and bonds.

The concluded Ethiopian fiscal year was the year that Ethiopia has done plenty of efforts to make the region beneficiary based on common interests and ensuring peace in the region.

Regarding Abbay River, President Sahle-work said anyone who wants the sustainable benefit of Abbay, has the responsibility to work for ensuring the sustainability of the river. Ethiopia, which is well aware of this fact, is now working on expanding its green legacy program into various neighboring countries, she added.

In addition, the president noted that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will enable Egypt and Sudan to gain energy supply with fair cost. As the dam will maintain the ecosystem of the river, it will create a regular and regulated flow of water throughout the year to the downstream countries.

In terms of power supply, Ethiopia is providing electricity to Djibouti, she said, adding, efforts are being made to provide power to Kenya, Sudan, and South Sudan.

Citing all the encouraging moves by the nation, President Sahle-work affirmed that Ethiopia is creating strong regional cooperation and diplomatic commitment to maintain its encouraging developmental achievements in the region with a view to benefiting neighboring countries as well.

Taking into consideration the global diplomatic situations, Ethiopia will continue working with friendly countries, Sahle-work further noted.