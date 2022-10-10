Nation Creates 2.38 million Permanent jobs amid Challenges in past Year: President

Addis Ababa October 10/2022 (ENA) President Sahlework Zewde stated that Ethiopia created permanent job opportunities for 2.38 million citizens amid the domestic and global challenges during the past 2014 Ethiopian Fiscal Year.

The House of People’s Representatives and House of Federation held their first joint session of the second year today.

During her speech to the joint session, President Sahlework Zewde said the country created 2.38 million permanent jobs in the past year.

According to the president, the Government of Ethiopia is working focusing on creating jobs for citizens.

“Considering the growing population, the government works focusing on creating job opportunities for its citizens,” she stressed.

“During the past 2014 Ethiopian budget Year, Ethiopia created permanent job opportunities for 2.38 million citizens. Agriculture and service sectors played great role in contributing to the 43 and 32 percent of the jobs creation respectively,” Sahlework added.

The country was able to create these jobs amid the domestic and global challenges that put pressure on the Ethiopian economy.

The president pointed out that conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and the effects of climate change, including drought and flood put pressure on the economy.

Despite the widespread domestic and global challenges that put pressure on the economy, the key macroeconomic performances of the 2014 Ethiopian fiscal year showed that the economic success registered during these challenging times was big beyond expectation.

“In the face of the negative impacts of the pandemic, conflict, drought and flood, the economic growth our country registered is a big result,” Sahlework said.

The country registered the highest growth in export earnings and remained the primary destination of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) flow in the East Africa, the president added.

“The export trade earnings are recorded as the highest in our country’s history so far.”

The agriculture, manufacturing and mine sectors played big role for the highest export earnings, she pointed out, adding that the service sector earning have also increased showing 29 percent growth in the past year.