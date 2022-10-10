President Says Gov’t Will Give Priority to Reconstruct Destroyed Education, Health Facilities

Addis Ababa October 10/2022 (ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde said that the government will give a great deal of attention for the development of social sector during the current Ethiopian fiscal year particularly, for the reconstruction of destroyed education and health facilities due to the conflict in the north.

President Sahle-Work Zewde made the remark while addressing the joint session of the House of Peoples of Representatives and House of Federation today.

The President said concerted efforts will be made to complete the ongoing reconstruction activities to restore schools and health institutions in Afar and Ahmhara regional states to enable them resume service in full capacity.

The President further stated that several schools and health facilities destroyed due to the war in Amhara and Afar regional states have now been restored and resumed services as a result of the concerted effort of the general public and other pertinent bodies.

The utmost efforts will also be exerted during the current fiscal year to continue the activities with a view to complete the ongoing construction of schools and health institutions in the regional states to enable them resume service in full capacity.

She mentioned that social service was one of the sectors in which the nation has registered remarkable achievement over the past year.

According to the president, voluntarism services underway in the country over the last year have registered a remarkable achievement with the participation of about 1 million citizens.

The volunteers have participated in the construction and renovation of houses of impoverished people and provided several other supports to needy communities.

Jobs were also created for 2.38 million citizens during the last Ethiopian fiscal year mainly in agriculture and service sectors, the president said.