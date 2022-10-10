Gov’t Reiterates Commitment To End War In Northern Part Thought Peaceful Means

Addis Ababa October 10/2022 (ENA) The government of Ethiopia has reiterated determination and commitment to end the war in the northern part of the country through peaceful talks.

The second joint session of the House of Peoples’ Representatives and the House of Federation has officially opened today.

Addressing the joint session, President Sahle-Work Zewde highlighted some of the key political, social and economic directions and plans that the government will pursue during current Ethiopian fiscal year.

She stated that there were promising results gained over the past year in the political, economic and diplomatic sectors despite the challenges encountered due to the conflict in the north.

President Sahle-Work explained that the war in the northern part of the country and the massacre committed against innocent citizens in some places were heartbreaking to many reiterating the government’s commitment to make every possible action to bring resolve the conflict through peaceful mechanisms.

“The government reiterates its determination to end the war in the north through peaceful talks, but the government will give a reasonable response to the destructive acts attempted by the terrorist TPLF by trampling on the peace option,” she underlined.

The government is well aware of the value of peace, she said, recalling the government’s readiness to hold peace talks with out pre-conditions with anyone to end the conflict and resolve differences through peace and dialogue.

Understanding the urgency of the issues of peace and democracy, she affirmed that the government will make great efforts for peaceful dialogue based on the decision made by the government to respect the interests of Ethiopians and bring lasting peace in the country.

“The government has made it clear that it will not close the door to peace. The government believes that it is important to resolve any differences through dialogue and still calls for peace talks without pre-conditions,” she underlined.

Moreover, she urged all to stand with the National Dialogue Commission to give the nation an opportunity to resolve its differences through dialogue.

“It needs the effort of all of us to end the conflict that is challenging our country. The ongoing peace effort by the AU is good. I believe that the African Union should continue its efforts through its high representative to play its role for peace,” President Salhe-Work said.

Moreover, she added the necessary activities will be intensified to mobilize resources to reconstruct schools and health facilities that were destroyed due to the war as well as providing humanitarian aid.