6th Tenure & Second Year Joint Session of House of Peoples’ Representatives, House of Federation Inaugurated

Addis Ababa October 10/2022 (ENA) The joint session of the 6th tenure and second year of the House of Peoples’ Representatives and the House of Federation was officially inaugurated today, 10th October, 2022.

President Sahle-Work Zewde has delivered a speech that highlighted the activities carried out last Ethiopian fiscal year and the key government plans of this year.

The president indicated both achievement made and challenges encountered over last year in the areas of politics, economy, and social development during the 2014 fiscal year.

She also mentioned about the conflict in the north parts of the country, where the government has offered peace plan and demonstrated commitment to addressing the problem peacefully.

She also called on the TPLF to come to the peace talks and expressed her hope that the African Union Led peace talks will be successful in the current year.

The president has also stated the government’s effort to facilitate national reconciliation in the country.

Ambassadors, representatives of international institutions, religious leaders and other guests have attended the opening session.