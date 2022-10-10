12th Grade Leaving National Exams Begin in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa October 10/2022 (ENA) The Ethiopian 12th grade leaving national examinations have begun in Ethiopia today.

The exam, prepared for 12th grade students, is a national examination given to students who complete secondary school.

The national exam is being given in government universities with a view to ensure the transparency and integrity of the exams.

The students will stay in universities until the end of the examinations. The students are now taking the exams peacefully without any security or other problems, according to officials of Ministry of Education.

Students who successfully do the exams will be given chance to join university. More than 976, 000 students are expected to sit for the exams in two rounds.