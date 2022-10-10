Joint Session of House of Peoples’ Representatives, House of Federation Will be Opened Today

Addis Ababa October 10/2015 /ENA/ The House of Peoples’ Representatives and the House of Federation will officially begin their second annual session today after a break of two months.

The opening ceremony of the joint session of the two Houses will be held today.

President Sahle-Work Zewde will deliver a speech to the joint session of the Houses.

The president is expected to highlight the government’s key plans during the 2015 Ethiopian fiscal year.

Ambassadors of various countries residing in Addis Ababa, representatives of international institutions, religious leaders and other invited guests will attend the opening ceremony, according to information obtained from the House of Peoples’ Representatives.