DireDawa, Djibouti Cities Sign MoU to Enhance Cooperation on Various Sectors including Culture & Tourism

Addis Ababa October 9/2022 /ENA/The cities of Dire Dawa and Djibouti have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on revitalization and cooperation to foster and promote culture, tourism, the flow of trade and investment, and infrastructural capacity building ties between the peoples of the two cities.

The Mayor of Dire Dawa City, Kadir Juhar, is in Djibouti on a three-day working visit in order to revitalize the already vibrant and intricately entwined sister cities of Dire Dawa City and Djibouti City, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Mayors of Dire Dawa, Kadir Juhar, and Djibouti, Said D. Mohamed, signed the MoU in recognition of the deep socioeconomic, cultural, and historical ties between the residents of the two cities.

Following the inking ceremony, the mayor of Dire Dawa city and his delegation, as well as the Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti, Berhanu Tsegaye, presented 62,000 seedlings to the mayor of Djibouti city, representatives from the Djibouti Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries resources, and respectable guests.

As part of expanding the country’s Green Legacy initiative to neighboring countries, Ethiopia has managed to deliver 62,000 seedlings to Djibouti in the 3rd round.

A quarter of a million trees have been proffered so far, engendering an exemplary green economic integration, according to the Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti.