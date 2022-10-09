PM Abiy Says Ethiopia Will Begin Wheat Export This Fiscal Year

Addis Ababa October 9/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced today that Ethiopia will export wheat production to foreign market as of this year.

The premier made the announcement during the launching ceremony of the national summer wheat production activities of the 2015 Ethiopian fiscal year in the Somali region.

During the occasion the prime minister said that Ethiopia’s history of poverty will only be reversed by the unreserved efforts of its courageous people.

Ethiopians have made history the importation of wheat due to the active engagement of all Ethiopians in the national wheat cultivation development program over the past few years, he added.

However, Abiy said that despite Ethiopia has been making progresses in wheat production and other development areas; it still has a long way to go as compared to its development potential urging higher level officials to exert all efforts to realizing the wheat development program of the nation.

According to the premier, Ethiopia will export wheat to foreign markets this year.

He also mentioned that the executive committee of the ruling Prosperity Party in its meeting had passed decision to make poverty history through the national wheat development program of the country.

It is planned that 1.3 million hectares of land will be developed with summer wheat during this Ethiopian year and harvest 52 million quintals.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia and Kenya have reached an agreement that will allow Kenya to import wheat from Ethiopia this week.