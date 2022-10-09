PM Abiy Launches National Summer Wheat Production for 2015 Ethiopian Fiscal Year

Addis Ababa October 9 /2022/ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has today launched the national summer wheat of the 2015 Ethiopian fiscal year in the Somali region.



Regional chief administrators and federal government higher officials attended the launching ceremony.

It is planned that 1.3 million hectares of land will be developed with summer wheat during this Ethiopian year and harvest 52 million quintals, it was learned.

As per the initiative of the Premier, high priority has been given for the production of wheat in the country with a view to substituting the importation of wheat.

The government is exerting efforts to increase the wheat production of the country by cultivating the crop throughout the year.

Accordingly, the government didn’t import wheat in the concluded Ethiopian budget year and was able to harvest 25 million quintals of summer wheat.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy said this year Ethiopia will begin to supply wheat products to the foreign market.

Ethiopia and Kenya have reached an agreement that will allow Kenya to import wheat from Ethiopia this week.

