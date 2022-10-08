France, Ethiopia Working to Develop Tourism Sector, Says Ambassador Marechaux

Addis Ababa October 8/2022/ENA/ France is working in collaboration with Ethiopia in protecting and restoring historical heritages, and human resources development in the tourism sector, Ambassador Remi Marechaux said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, French Ambassador Remi Marechaux said the ‘Government of France is supporting Ethiopia’s heritage protection preservation, restoration with the view to making Ethiopia attractive for tourists.

France is currently carrying out several projects to protect and restore the historical heritage of Ethiopia, he added.

“What was done last week with the National Museum and new archaeological collections will attract tourist from the rest of the world,” the ambassador stated.

Recall that President Sahle Work Zewde recently inaugurated an archaeological exhibition organized by the National Museum of Ethiopia and the Embassy of France in Ethiopia.

According to Ambassador Marechaux, the virtual reality tour that promotes the Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela with the view to increasing tourist flow to the world heritage site is also part of the tourism development collaboration.

“What we did with Lalibela is the first step, because we have been involved in the preservation and restoration of the churches.”

The French government financial support has also made possible the renovation of the National Palace, National Museum, and the preservation of the Lalibela Rock-Hewn Churches.

” So, all these actions are aimed at making Ethiopia destination for tourist from the rest of the world,” the ambassador said.

All these projects are paid by the French government. “It is not loan, it is a contribution to the Ethiopian government, Ambassador Marechaux added.

He further pointed out that the government is also training guides, because the final goal is not only to reserve the heritage but also to create jobs and develop tourism.