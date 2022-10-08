Economists Advise that Gov’t Maximize Effort to Curb Economic Sabotages

Addis Ababa October 8/2022/ENA/ The Government of Ethiopia should maximize its effort to guard the economy from foreign and domestic saboteurs, Civil Service University Associate Professor Wondaferahu Mulugeta said.

A recently leaked document of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) clearly indicates that it would use economic sabotage as a strategic move to make a regime change in Ethiopia.

According to the strategy, the group planned to unleash massive economic sabotage both in rural and urban areas to foment popular uprising against the democratically elected government.

Speaking to ENA, Civil Service University Associate Professor of Economics, Wondaferahu Mulugeta said the ultimate objective of economic sabotage is to adversely affect the lives of the majority and push them to revolt against the incumbent government.

The plan is mainly used by foreign forces to bring a subservient government, he added.

‘‘When some western countries want to bring regime change, especially a ruling party that has support from the people, they prefer to engage in economic sabotage to deliberately affect the livelihood of the population in particularly poor countries like Ethiopia. And when things get out of control, they physically want to involve in humanitarian and peace keeping pretext,’’ the associate professor elaborated.

During the past 27 or so years, the economy was controlled by the few, Wondaferahu noted, adding that those group members want to keep that benefit permanently.

Explaining the forms of subversive tactics some countries use, he stated that ‘‘when remittance comes to Ethiopia (for instance) it may not come through the legal channel, it doesn’t come through the banks.’’

Instead, there are some organized groups which take the hard currency abroad and pay here in local currency. ‘‘That creates some kind of hard currency shortage.’’

Without hard currency, it is difficult to make international trade and accommodate our import bills, he pointed out.

The thriving of the black market premium, the diversion of remittance from legal channels to illegal channels, and the hoarding of basic commodities like food and cement are all indicators of economic sabotages, according to the economist.

Hence, Wondaferahu stressed that the government has to guard the economy from foreign and domestic economic sabotages that deny basic commodities.

Addis Ababa University Economics Professor, Birhanu Denu said on his part the TPLF’s plan is to engineer shortages by preventing the production, destruction or concealment of other consumer products, including agricultural commodities.

“Economic sabotage is carried out in a very, very subtle manner. Some powerful governments and governments in our region may have been involved in the economic sabotage to maintain their geo-political and other future interests as well. If a country is deemed unsuitable for them, sanctions will also be imposed in different ways so that the country does not get out of their control.”

Therefore, to combat economic sabotages that are affecting the country, it requires the joint efforts of the government and the people as well as creation of awareness among the public.