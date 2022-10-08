PM Extends Best Wishes to Muslims

Addis Ababa October 8/2022 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended best wishes to all Muslims on the 1497th celebration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

In his message, the premier said that the world has benefited greatly from the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The prophet has not only changed the history of the world but also the lives of human beings.

He said that when we celebrate Mawlid, it should be to change the history of the world and the lives of human beings.

The prime minister stressed that what Ethiopia has been doing in agriculture and the manufacturing industry will change the history of the nation as well as the lives of its people.

By freeing Ethiopia from war, we will turn our face to our plans that will completely change the history and lives of the people, Abiy said.