Khartoum Process Meeting concludes with Useful Elements for COP27

Addis Ababa October 7/2022 /ENA/ The First Joint Khartoum and Rabat Processes Thematic Meeting on Climate Change and Migration that focused on addressing strategies for human mobility in the context of climate change was concluded today in Addis Ababa.

In his closing remarks, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Tesfaye Yilma said that the joint meeting had achieved its desired objectives to a large extent.

“The debate has been very rich and interactive. It would be very important for all of us to make practical progress following a major consultative process like this one,” he added.

The Ambassador called for the Khartoum and Rabat Processes to keep the issue of climate change and the mobility agenda alive.

He also stressed that the proposals that emerged during this session will need to be further emphasized moving forward in the preparatory process for COP 27.

First Deputy Speaker of the National Legislature of the Republic of South Sudan and the current chair of the Khartoum process, Mary Ayen Majok appreciated the government of Ethiopia for successfully hosting the meeting.

The Khartoum Process is a platform for political cooperation amongst the countries along the migration route between the Horn of Africa and Europe.

The Rabat Process is a framework for dialogue and consultation between EU Member States and African countries, focusing on regional cooperation in the field of migration, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs. .