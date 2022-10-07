Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check Urges Restraint from Use of Illegal Terms In Peace Talks

Addis Ababa October 7/2022/ENA/ Ethiopia Current Issues Fact Check stated that friends of Ethiopia or those which claim to respect the “sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitution” of Ethiopia should refrain from using illegal terms in the upcoming peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ethiopia’s restive north.



Expressions such as “Government of Tigray” or “State of Tigray”, “Tigray External Service” are not just mere mistakes, but do threaten the sovereignty of Ethiopia and need to be fact-checked, it added.

In light of the peace talks, “our friends and allies should remember that the two parties are fundamentally different: one a democratically elected, legitimate government; and the other, the TPLF armed group.”

Likewise, expressions such as “Tigray Administration” or “Regional Government of Tigray” are unacceptable because there is no entity in the Tigray region that has been elected in accordance with the Ethiopian constitution.

It further stressed that any attempt to state that the peace talk is between the Federal government and the “Region of Tigray” is not only unacceptable but also violates national sovereignty as well as rules-based international order.