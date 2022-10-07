Virtual Exhibition of Lalibela Rock-Hewn Churches Launched

Addis Ababa October 7/2022/ENA/ A virtual reality tour that promotes the Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela with the view to increasing tourist flow to the the world heritage site was launched yesterday.



The Lalibela 3D immersive exhibition will remain open for two months at the Entoto Fine Arts Center here in the capital city.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Tourism Minister Nasise Chali said the implementation of innovation and digitalization in tourism helps to promote historical, social, and cultural values.

She also called on both local and foreign tourists to visit this unique virtual tour exhibition.

Moreover, the minister thanked those who contributed financial and technical support, including the Government of France, Embassy of France in Ethiopia, Agence France Development (AFD), and Sustainable Lalibela Project, to realize the exhibition.

French Ambassador to Ethiopia, Remi Marechaux said the exhibition ” is the first of its kind in all of Africa. This exhibition is also unique by digital dimension. So, this 3D experience taking measurement to billion points inside the churches provides for visitors a visual reality which is closer, even more accurate, than you can do at any visit inside.”

According to him, the exhibition is not only cultural realization but also great cultural tool in the future of Ethiopia as a tourist destination.

The ambassador noted that it is also a good demonstration of common involvement of various stakeholders to pave the way for economic opportunities through the development of tourism.

Agence Française de Développement (AFD) country director, Valérie Tehio said the agency tackles multiple dimension projects linked to the preservation, restoration and enhancement of the Lalibela religious site.

The exhibition is developed in partnership with Ministry of Tourism, Heritages Conservation Authority, Archeo Vision, French Center for Ethiopian Studies (CFEE), and the communities of Lalibela.