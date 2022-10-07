Ethiopia’s Ambassador, KOICA President Discuss on Strengthening Cooperation between Ethiopia & S. Korea

Addis Ababa October 7/2022 (ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to South Korea Dessie Dalkie and President of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Hyuk-Sang Sohn discussed ways to strengthen the development cooperation partnership between Ethiopia and the Republic of Korea, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his courtesy call, the ambassador emphasized KOICA’s role in supporting development activities in Ethiopia in the areas of human capacity building, rural development, education, health, and enhancing resilience to climate change and peace building through strengthening social resilience.

He also explained Ethiopia’s priority areas for future cooperation, such as strengthening the manufacturing value chain, improving health services, education access and quality improvement, and supporting green legacy initiatives.

The KOICA President stressed that KOICA will continue its cooperation with Ethiopia in a more expanded and strengthened manner.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency’s cooperation areas are in line with Ethiopia’s priority areas, the president said.

The President of KOICA also agreed to look into scholarship programs for Ethiopian students.

During their discussion, both sides agreed to strengthen bilateral relations and development cooperation in a more extensive way.