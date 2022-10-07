Ethiopia to Export Wheat to Kenya

Addis Ababa October 7/2022 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President William Ruto of Kenya have reached an agreement that will allow Kenya to import wheat from Ethiopia.

The agreement was reached during the discussions held between Kenyan President William Ruto and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Thursday in Addis Ababa.

According to a statement from State House Kenya, Kenya is keen on exploiting its long-standing relations and proximity with Ethiopia to increase cross-border trade.

President William Ruto said he will work closely with Prime Minister Abiy to reconfigure the two countries’ priorities for socio-economic prosperity of the people.

The President noted “Kenya-Ethiopia partnership is a cornerstone of our mutual benefit and regional stability.”

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy said this year Ethiopia will begin to supply wheat products to the foreign market.