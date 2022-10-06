Ethiopia, GAVI Keen on Strengthening Partnership

Addis Ababa October 6/2022 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen conferred with Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance to strengthen the partnership between Ethiopia and GAVI.

The deputy prime minister and foreign minister reiterated Ethiopia’s unwavering commitments and its efforts for the realization of the strategic plan (2021-2025), which aims for a “Zero Dose” immunization program to bring benefit to every child.

The “Zero Dose” Children Immunization Program will help to ensure a healthy and decent life for children and protect people’s health by increasing equitable and sustainable use of vaccines.

Dr. Seth Berkley, CEO of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance on his part appreciated the more than 20 years of relationships between GAVI and Ethiopia.

The CEO further expressed his hope that the agenda of the two sides would stay a constant priority for the government.

Liya Tadesse, Ethiopia’s Minister of Health reiterated the strong partnership that exists between Ethiopia and GAVI in fighting infectious disease and reducing further child mortality in the Horn of Africa.

Liya is currently a member of the GAVI Board, which is responsible for strategic direction, policy-making, and monitoring program implementation.

GAVI was created in 2000 as a successor to the Children’s Vaccine Initiative, which was launched in 1990 as a public-private global health partnership with the goal of increasing access to immunization in poor countries.