PM Abiy, President Ruto Hold Bilateral Discussions

Addis Ababa October 6/2022 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation held bilateral discussions with the delegation of the Republic of Kenya led by President William Ruto.

President William Ruto is in Addis Ababa for an official visit to Ethiopia.

During the discussion, the two leaders expressed strengthening collaboration between Ethiopia and Kenya.

PM Abiy earlier said in his twitter that the relation between Kenya and Ethiopia is established on strong foundations and cordial cooperation focused on matters of mutual interest.