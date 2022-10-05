Africans Urged to Strengthen Pan-African Cooperation to Resist External Interference

Addis Ababa October 5/2022/ENA/ Africans should strengthen Pan-African cooperation to resist external interference in their internal affairs by subscribing to the Pan-African initiative of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in order to chart and implement their own vision themselves, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The Ethio-Burundi African Fraternity Night was held at the Burundi Embassy here in Addis Ababa yesterday.

African Affairs Director-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fisseha Shawel said on the occasion that Africans should strengthen Pan-African cooperation to resist external interference.

The director-general further stressed the need to invest on the African youth, nurture relationships among the countries and Pan-Africanism to resist interference and ensure socio-economic independence.

“We have to invest now, according to the vision of our Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on the youth and in the communities of Africans who reside in Addis Ababa. We (therefore) have to have such occasions so that we know each other, discover each other and put some more jobs to ourselves to nurture our relationship; and the Pan-Africanism that brought us political independence must be complemented with our social and economic independence which we still are suffering from.”

Fisseha pointed out that Ethiopia has been saying “No More” to any subjugation, neocolonialism, and any order from anywhere else on Ethiopia’s fate in the past three years.

Burundi’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Willy Nyamitwe said the sprit of Pan-Africanism led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed must go to its destination at any cost to ensure African unity and development.

“My hope and my wish is that this machine, which is in motion from Addis Ababa under the brilliant leadership of His Excellency Abiy Ahmed, the prime minister of this beautiful country must go to its destination — African Unity, at any cost.”

He praised the initiative of gathering and mobilizing brothers and sisters from Burundi and Ethiopia in Addis Ababa around the ideals of Pan-Africanism to reach the common interest of inclusive and sustainable development.

“Indeed, time and tireless efforts are needed to build and establish a culture of peace which is a prerequisite for enabling environment for the fundamentals of our continent’s progress,” the ambassador stressed.

Democratic System Building Coordination Office Head at the Prime Minister’s Office, Bikila Hurisa on his part stated that Ethiopia and Burundi enjoy longstanding relations and cooperation and the government is keen to further strengthen and expand it.

The head underlined the need to further strengthen cooperation among Africans in a Pan-African sprit.