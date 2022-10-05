Ethiopia’s Election To ICAO’s Governing Council Membership Indicates its Outstanding Results in Aviation

Addis Ababa October 5/2022 (ENA) Ethiopia’s election as a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council indicates the outstanding results the country has achieved in the field, Minister of Transport and Logistics, Dagmawit Moges said.

Ethiopia has been elected to the governing Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The election for 36-member council took place at the end of the ICAO Assembly in Montreal, Canada, on Tuesday.

Minister of Transport and Logistics, Dagmawit Moges, who had an online interview with ENA said that Ethiopia was elected as a member of the council by the highest vote; and this will bring great hope and opportunity in aviation sector in particular and for the country as a whole.

She also mentioned that as Ethiopia is one of the landlocked countries, air transport is an option that it uses to connect with the outside world.

Therefore, she said that her election as a member of the council by a large vote would help it to protect its national interest by closely monitoring the decisions made by the organization.

She further stated that Ethiopia will play a major role in the international civil aviation sector for itself and other countries.

Ethiopia’s election as a member of the Council of the Organization indicates the respect and good view the world has given to Ethiopia in the aviation sector, she said.

Dagmawit also said that Ethiopia’s participation in the council, which is important for the universal activities of civil aviation, has many advantages in other fields.

Ethiopia is a founder of the International Civil Aviation Organization and one of the countries that signed the International Civil Aviation Convention.

It is known that 36 countries with high reputation in the aviation sector are elected as members in the general assembly of the organization held every three years.

It is to be recalled that Ethiopia previously served as a member of the organization’s council for two consecutive terms from 2001 to 2006.